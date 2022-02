BREAKING: Auxilliah Mnangagwa Missing After Fatal Accident that Killed 4 Aides

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife Auxilliah is missing at her husband’s Kwekwe rally where his deputy Contantino Chiwenga has announced at 12noon that she is absent due to committments at her feeding programs.

Auxillia’s motorcade was involved in a deadly accident that ended the lives of 4 aides Thursday. Follow the live broadcast here

