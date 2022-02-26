Ginimbi Will, Fresh Details Emerge

By- The High Court has nullified a will purportedly drafted by the late socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

The will in question had no signature of the deceased, neither was it dated.

Among other things, the will bequeathed Ginimbi’s Lamborghini to one of his friends identified as Kit-Kat.

Justice Amy Tsanga nullified the will as dubious and relieved the executor Patricia Darangwa of her duties citing irregularities.

It later turned out that Kit-Kat was one Nomatter Zinyengere, also Nomatter Zinyengerere, while Darangwa became an executor to an estate where she was also benefiting.

The Master of High Court had accepted the will but the Kadungure family members, Ginimbi’s sisters — Juliet and Neria together with their father Anderson, opposed the move.

They sought a review of the Master of High Court’s decision to accept the will as well as the appointment of Darangwa as executor.

Darangwa, the Master of High Court and Kit Kat were listed as respondents in the review application.

Justice Tsanga ruled in favour of the Kadungure family.

She declared that Ginimbi died intestate and his family can inherit it. She said:

In the circumstances, the late Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi, indeed died intestate.

This is not a bad thing, his family gets to inherit. It is hereby declared that:

The document registered with the second respondent (Master) on November 25 2020 under DRNumber 1771/20 as the will of the late Genuis Kadungure who died on November 8 2020, is null and void.

The judge ruled that the Master of High Court shall convene another meeting to appoint an executor.

The nullified will showed that Ginimbi owned a mansion in Domboshava, a company called Infinity Gas, an undisclosed fleet of vehicles and several other companies.

Ginimbi died on the spot in the wee hours on 8 November 2020 along Liberation Legacy Way in Harare when his speeding Rolls Royce collided head-on with a Honda Fit and veered off the road.

He was with two foreign friends, Limumba Karim of Malawi and Alishia, a Mozambican, as well as a friend, Mitchelle “Moana” Amuli.

All four occupants of the Rolls Royce died on the spot.