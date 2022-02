JUST IN: Jah Master Involved In Accident

Share

Zimdancehall musician Jah Master has survived an accident that left his vehicle badly damaged.

The accident happened near Birchenough Bridge in Chipinge.

The Hello Mwari hit maker was coming from Checheche Growth Point where he had a successful show last night.

He was travelling in a Toyota Allion which he got from BancABC.

According to a Chipinge source, Jah Master was not injured.

More to follow…