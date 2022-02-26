ZimEye
PICTURES: Current Settings in Gokwe where CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is expected to hold his second star rally. Authorities in the area have tried to block the meeting as Zanu PF is due to hold its own rally in Kwekwe. Lawyers have since taken the matter to High Court pic.twitter.com/0RbeA6SW1F
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 26, 2022
