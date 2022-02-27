Chiwenga, Mnangagwa Clash In Public

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga differed on violence at a Zanu PF rally held in Kwekwe on Saturday.

Chiwenga at the rally said they were going to unleash violence on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and prevent the opposition party from winning elections and attaining control of the State.

Chiwenga threatened to crush CCC like lice, likening the ruling party to the Biblical Goliath.

But speaking after Chiwenga’s threats to the opposition, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zanu PF supporters to refrain from violence. He said:

It is undemocratic to be violent against democracy. The country is built by its owners.

It is, therefore, important for you in the coming by-elections to vote for the Zanu PF candidates because these are the owners of the country.

If you vote for the opposition, they won’t be able to develop this country because they are not the owners.