2022: President Chamisa To Speak On Way Forward
28 February 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa will on Tuesday unpack #Agenda 2022.
This was revealed by Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere on Saturday.
Said Advocate Mahere:
“Our Citizen Champion in Chief, Adv @nelsonchamisa will deliver his Agenda 2022 address virtually on Tuesday evening at 7pm.
By all accounts, he is the hope of the nation. Let’s all tune in.
Follow the @CCCZimbabwe Facebook page so you don’t miss out!!!”