Emmerson Mnangagwa Responsible For Kwekwe Violence- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is responsible for the violent disruption of the opposition party’s rally in Kwekwe on Sunday.

One CCC member, Mboneni Ncube was murdered by Zanu PF activists at the rally.

23 CCC supporters were seriously injured after being attacked with machetes, petrol bombs and iron bars by known Zanu PF activists.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Monday, President Chamisa said:

“Mr Mnangagwa is unwilling to stop violence. Zimbabwe is now a gangster’s paradise. The country is in the hands of gangsters.

Yes, they threatened to attack us but our message is very clear.Young people need jobs, young people are hungry…

Violence will not bring food on the table.”