REPORT: Another CCC Supporter Reported Dead From Kwekwe Violence

Share

Another Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter has passed on following violence which broke out at the party’s Kwekwe rally.

This the total number of causalities from the Kwekwe violence to two.

Yesterday, one CCC supporter Mboneni Ncube died after being attacked by suspected Zanu PF thugs who started throwing stones into the crowd following Nelson Chamisa’s address in Mbizo yesterday.

The suspected Zanu PF thugs used machetes, iron bars and spears to attack CCC supporters.

Meanwhile, police have announced that they have arrested 16 people in connection with the Kwekwe violence.

According to the police, the arrested people were found in possession of yellow t-shirts, machetes and other weapons.