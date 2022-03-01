Chamisa Rubbishes Partisan Journalists

By- Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred journalists perceived to be working with the ruling party Zanu PF from his rallies.

The opposition leader said his party would limit access to its rallies.

“We will limit access to our venues to those who are genuine journalists, who are not working for Zanu (PF) and we know it,” said Mr Chamisa in apparent reference to the State ran news stables which he has always railed against.

Herald