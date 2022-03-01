Ngezi Platinum Coach Resigns

Rodwell Dhlakama has resigned as Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach after he was sent on forced leave earlier this month.

In a statement on Monday, 28 February, club CEO Nyasha Kadenge stated that Dhlakama resigned on Saturday and the club had since initiated a process to find a replacement. Read the statement:

Ngezi Platinum Stars would like to announce that we have parted ways with the head coach Rodwell Dhlakama amicably, after the coach handed in his resignation on Saturday 26 February 2022.

Dhlakama joined the club in the middle of the 2019 season and led the Mhondoro-Ngezi side to fourth position in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League as well as the Chibuku Super Cup final in 2021 where the club also finished as runners-up.

The Board and Executive of Ngezi Platinum Stars FC wish Coach Dhlakama well in his future endeavours.

To ensure minimum disruption to the club’s performance, processes have been initiated to find a replacement head coach for the club.

An announcement in this regard at the relevant time.-H- Metro