Zanu PF Orders Police To Brutalise Chamisa Supporters

Share

By- Zanu PF is reportedly directing the Zimbabwe Republic Police members to clamp down on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters.

This was revealed by the CCC leader Nelson Chamisa on Sunday.

Chamisa said he was getting reports from police officers saying that the ruling Zanu PF was forcing them to violate their work ethic.

Police and other security forces are being accused of being partisan and brutalising opposition members.

He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is a state institution, not an asset of the ruling party.

Chamisa said government workers are aware that the country’s fortunes will change for the better if they vote for him.