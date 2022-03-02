July Moyo Fires Several National Municipalities Staffers

By- Local government minister July Moyo has barred any official who is on bail to report for duty until their cases are cleared.

In a circular addressed to all mayors and chairpersons titled “Directive on Reporting for Work while on Bail”, Moyo said the ban was with immediate effect.

Minister Moyo said the surge in the arrest of senior council employees on charges relating to criminal abuse of office, among others, has sent mixed reactions to the public that they are employed to serve.

“My office has always maintained the unwavering stance that in interest of the public and as a good corporate governance practice, any official who has a matter pending before the courts may not be allowed to continue with their day-to-day operations in council until they have been acquitted by the same courts,” he said.

Minister Moyo has in the past issued a similar directive when a host of Harare City Council officials were arrested on corruption related charges sometime in 2020.

All officials who were on bail pending finalisation of their cases were receiving their full salaries and benefits. Herald