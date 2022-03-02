Magaya Airlfits Zimbabweans To Kenya, Parades Them As Kenyans

By- The self-proclaimed prophet and founder of Prophetic and Deliverance Ministries (PHD), Walter Magaya, airlifted a dozen Zimbabweans to Kenya last week and paraded them at the airport.

Magaya airlifted his Zimbabwean followers to the East African country for a crusade organised by the Christ Pinnacle Embassy Ministries.

The crusade was organised by Apostle Backson Saning’o and Prophet David Losojo of the Christ Pinnacle Embassy Ministries.

Speaking to reporters in the company of Losojo and Backson, Magaya promised his adherents “great sermons”. He said:

I’m delighted by the kind of reception you have given me. Expect nothing but great sermons from the Lord.

Magaya was expected to be in Kenya for at least three days before he flies back to Zimbabwe.