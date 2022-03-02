Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi Resigns

Share

ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE CHIEF SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT AND CABINET, DR. M.J.M. SIBANDA, FOLLOWING THE RESIGNATION OF PROSECUTOR-GENERAL HONOURABLE KUMBIRAI HOOZI, HARARE, 1st MARCH, 2012

It is with regret that I announce the resignation of Honourable Kumbirai Hodzi, as Prosecutor General. His resignation has come about due to ill health requiring medical attention. In the light of this, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, has accepted the resignation. His Excellency is ready to redeploy Hon Hodzi elsewhere in the Service as soon as his health rallies back.

Hon. Hodzi was appointed Prosecutor General in July 2018 during which far-reaching institutional changes were effected in the Office of the Prosecutor General. Prior to this appointment, Hon Hodzi served Government as Deputy Attorney General.