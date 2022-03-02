Sports Commission Committee To Run ZIFA Until End Of Year

The Sports and Recreation Commission’s Zifa Restructuring Committee’s term in office will run up to December 2022.

The nine-member committee, chaired by lawyer Blessing Rugara, will take over the operations at Zifa following the suspension of the board last year.

The Felton Kamambo-led executive was suspended by the SRC for “gross incompetence”.

However, the suspension contravened the Zifa constitution and FIFA statutes.

FIFA then imposed sanctions under article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, meaning the local football association lost all its membership rights.

The Restructuring Committee’s will hold a forensic audit of Zifa finances and review the Zifa constitution before coming up with a report.

The SRC will then engage FIFA and CAF to negotiate the lifting of the sanctions before the end of the year.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe