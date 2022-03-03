Mbuya Evelyn Mwakotsa Dies

By Farai D Hove | A Methodist Church elder, Mbuya Evelyn Mwakotsa has died at the age of 72.

The mother of Mutoko Mudzi District Superintendent Rev Heather J. Zisengwe, passed on on Sunday, the church announced.



Mbuya Mwakotsa passed on Sunday 27 February 2022 at Michael Gelfand Hospital.

Her body will lie in state overnight at 1 Chihota Road, Mbare today, the announcement further read without disclosing the cause of death.



Church service was yesterday at 8AM at St Paul’s Mbare UMC followed by interment at Glen Forest Memorial Park at 2PM.