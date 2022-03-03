ZimEye
Britain vs ZIMBABWE- what each nation achieved in 4 years of building roads. England used GBP10 million to build its largest spaghetti junction. In Zimbabwe, as GBP27 Billion vanished for instance in the period the Nov 2017 – Nov 2021, the country built one footbridge… pic.twitter.com/qu5aU92GmE— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 2, 2022
