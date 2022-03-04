Will Khupe Chamisa Bulawayo Rally Attendance Add Any Value?

Share

By-There are reports that the former MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe will attend the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally set for Bulawayo tomorrow.

Recent reports claim Khupe is open to working together with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in spite of their acrimonious separation in 2018 following the death of MDC founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

New Zimbabwe reported sources as saying Khupe could be on the brink of joining hands with CCC following her recent expulsion from the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. Said a source:

The president could be at White City Stadium on Saturday. If she does make it to the rally, this will be confirmation she is coming back, rejoining her former comrades in the opposition party.

Khupe’s spokesperson Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu could neither confirm nor deny that Khupe will grace the CCC rally on Saturday. He said:

We do not have any plans regarding the weekend CCC rally. In politics a day is too long for one to decide on what they are going to be doing over the weekend, we will let you know on Saturday.

Chamisa declared that CCC will welcome all former MDC members but stressed that they will join the party on the basis they “move to the back of the bus.”

He made the remarks while launching the CCC’s by-elections campaign at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare two weeks ago.