Gweru Snubs Mwonzora As Thousands Throng White City Stadium For President Chamisa Rally

Yesterday, MDC T Mwonzora held poorly attended rally in Mkoba hall

As President Chamisa is expected to address

50 000 CCC supporters.

As Mnangagwa buses his supporters all over Zimbabwe to attend today’s Tsholotsho rally

5th March 2022

Wezhira Munya

MDC T Mwonzora held its rally in Mkoba hall, about 88 people attended this rally. Traditionally , MDC T used to pull thousands of people in Mkoba, Gweru. But under Mwonzora MDC T is attracting less than 100 people. Pathetic.

(See MDC T Mwonzora rally in pictures attached to this article)

MDC T president Mwonzora was accompanied by national leaders secretary general Mpariwa, chairpesron Komichi and youth chair Musarurwa.

Chair person Komichi and his president Mwonzora looked dejected by poor attendence. It seems the gods are punishing them.

The insider information says, MDC T vice president Mudzuri and his faction failed to attend this poorly attended rally. Factionalism rocks MDC T.

In their speeches Mwonzora, Komichi and other speakers were attacking President Chamisa and his supporters.

It seems MDC T leaders have anger issues against President Chamisa’s success. President Chamisa’s rally are highly subscribed with over

60 000 attended his Zimbabwe grounds rally in Harare.

Yesterday, the Cyclone yellow led by caring President Chamisa and many national leaders attended the burial of Mr Ncube in Vungu, Midlands.

Mr Ncube was killed by a spear by Zanu PF members whilst at Citizens Coalition for Change in Kwekwe.

Today, over 50 000 Bulawayo residents are expected attend President Chamisa’s rally. There is great excitement among Bulawayo residents as they welcome Wamba.

On the other hand, Zanu PF will hold its in Tsholotsho . Mnangagwa is expected to addressed bussed supporters to his rally.