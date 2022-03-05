Key Tips For Potato Farmers

Business Reporter| Leading potato seed and sweet potato vine producer Dijo Seed Group is determined to contribute to economic growth via provision of key tips to farmers countrywide.

According to the group, storage of potatoes is key to getting a bumper harvest.

Below Dijo Seed Group offers advice to farmers on how to store potatoes…

Storing potatoes

Storage of potatoes is also key to getting a bumper harvest. Storing your potatoes has a lot of good benefits.

Not only can you stop losing an amount of your harvest every year to disease, but you can also hold them until a time when the markets are better.

Form a group with your neighbours to sell to large potato buyers. It is easier to sell 1000 bags than 100 bags. You will get a bigger profit.

Store potatoes in a Charcoal store

A good way to store your potatoes is using a charcoal cooler store.

Build a big charcoal store with your neighbours. Store your potato crop for up to 3-4 months.

The open walls are made of mesh wire packed with charcoal.

The charcoal is always kept wet by water from a tank. Water evaporates from the charcoal which takes heat from inside the store. The store is therefore kept very cold. It is also dark – perfect for potatoes!

Make sure the bags do not touch the walls.

Benefits of the charcoal store.

No electricity needed, just water.

Can be used to store many different fruits and vegetables.

They stop fruits and vegetables from drying out.

Easy to build.

If many farmers join together to build the store, it is not expensive.

Cheap to maintain.

For further inquiries please get in touch with us:

Dijo Seed Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd

Bulawayo Branch

8 Fife Street, between Connaught and Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue

Phone 029 – 2271189, 029 – 2271190

Harare Branch

76 McChlery Avenue, Eastlea Harare

Phone 024 – 2746020

Cell: +263719302408/+263775302408

Web: www.dijoseed.com

Email: [email protected]