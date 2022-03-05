VP Chiwenga Condemns Violence

Share

By A Correspondent- Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Friday condemned violence saying it is not developmental.

He made the remarks while addressing ZANU PF supporters in Bulawayo

The former army boss speaks amid criticism for his earlier remarks which preceded the murder of Mboneli Ncube, a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporter who was stabbed at a CCC rally in Kwekwe on Sunday.

Chiwenga had likened the opposition CCC to lice that will be crushed when the time is ripe, remarks that were viewed by civil society organisations and opposition parties as inciting violence. Some defended him saying it was figurative.Addressing ZANU PF supporters in Bulawayo’s Old Pumula suburb, Chiwenga preached peace.

He said:

We also want the election process to be defined by peace. We don’t want any violence. We condemn it and give it the utmost contempt it deserves. Violence is not developmental.

Let us remind each other, including those in opposition that being in opposition today is not permanent. So we remain as brothers and sisters of one Zimbabwe. An election is certainly not a justification for any form of violence.

In the past, Zimbabwe recorded an increase in cases of both intra-party and inter-party violence shortly before, during and after elections.

The lastest rise in political violence, therefore, causes great concern amongst observers considering that the Southern Africa country is gearing for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.