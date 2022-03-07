Chamisa Says Endorsed By Mugabe, Dabengwa And Tsvangirai

By- Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change president Nelson Chamisa said he was endorsed by many founding leaders of Zimbabwe, the living and the departed to be the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Chamisa, made the remarks while addressing CCC supporters at a rally held on Sunday at Mkoba, Gweru.

He said:

Dabengwa endorsed me, Morgan Tsvangirai endorsed me, (former President Robert endorsed me. Until the anointed one is on the throne, Zimbabwe will not have peace, the economy won’t stabilise.

He said the CCC is the only hope and solution to the country’s economic, humanitarian and political crises.