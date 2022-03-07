“Kwekwe Violence Unacceptable”: President Muyenziwa

Share

Manyara Irene Muyenziwa

By A Correspondent- FORUS President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa has condemned political violence which is currently ensuing in different parts of the country as per various reports and called for peace and unity as the country prepares for the by-elections this month.

Commenting on the recent Kwekwe violence where two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members were murdered and scores injured, President Muyenziwa described the incident as barbaric and unacceptable and urged Zimbabweans to be peaceful in all their undertakings.

“It’s barbaric and totally unacceptable to kill your own brother simply because you have political differences”, she said.

She added:

“Zimbabwe’s pre and post elections moments have been marred by ugly scenes of violence and violence has cost the nation on international relations front. I would like to appeal to all political players to embrace peace and unity”.

FORUS intends to create strong and Independent insitutions to curb violence. The party will ensure a citizen charter which enshrines the fundamental duties for the citizens will be ushered in such that the nation nurtures a responsible and progressive citizenry.