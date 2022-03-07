Mnangagwa Finally Opens Borders

By- The Government has finally opened all borders for ordinary people travelling in and out of Zimbabwe.

On 15 February 2022, Information, Publicity, Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced that Cabinet had resolved to reopen the country’s borders for all vaccinated travellers.

According to General Notice 421 of 2022, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe, notified the police and immigration officers of the operationalisation of the new cross-border travel regulations. Part of General Notice 421 of 2022 reads:

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage hereby notifies every police officer, customs officer and immigration officer that entry and exit of persons into and out of Zimbabwe at all ports of entry and exit of persons is permitted subject to the provisions of Statutory Instrument 18 of 2022, on Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Order, 2022 (No. 40).

Zimbabwe closed had all land borders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus except for cargo transport, returning citizens and other authorised persons.

Announcing Cabinet’s decision to reopen the country’s land borders last month, Mutsvangwa said:

In view of the continued decline in new cases and deaths coupled with a declining testing positivity rate that is indicating that the community transmission has gone down, all ports of entry be reopened but ensuring that all the recommended COVID-19 prevention measures are adhered to.

All ports of entry have been opened. All persons entering Zimbabwe must have undergone a valid COVID-19 PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure for Zimbabwe, and be fully vaccinated.

Those with booster shots have an entry advantage