Mnangagwa Appoints New Top Government Lawyer

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor General.

Mutsonziwa takes over from Kumbirai Hodzi who resigned recently due to ill health. Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said in a statement:

His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 340 of the Constitution, appointed Mr Nelson Mutsonziwa as Acting Prosecutor-General following the resignation of former Prosecutor General, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Reports suggest Hodzi was forced to resign by officials from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and senior officials from the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for alleged incompetence and corruption.

Hodzi had been under pressure since December last year when a dossier, accusing him of corruption and incompetence, was submitted to the OPC and Justice ministry.