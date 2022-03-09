“ZEC Unfair In Election Conduct”: Analysts

By A Correspondent- Political analyst Eldred Masunungure has said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has never been fair in executing its duties and responsibilities.

His remarks come as ZEC has strongly castigated opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa over his claims the electoral body was plotting to rig the upcoming Parliamentary and municipal by-elections in favour of Zanu PF.

Masunungure, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) said the electoral body has a history of being partisan.

NewZimbabwe.com quotes him as saying:

Believe it or not, but if one can go and trace the history it is clear that Zec has never been fair in doing its work. Zec should be above all political parties and not be controlled by a certain political party. It is up to Zec to ensure that it is not perpetually accused of pushing a certain political party’s agenda.

Chamisa’s rigging claims:

Chamisa told his supporters at a campaign rally in Gweru on Sunday that his party had devised strategies to counter ZEC’s plot to rig the elections in favour of Zanu PF.

Chamisa also claimed that his party had planted informers in the ZEC secretariat who will help expose vote-rigging plans.

ZEC Denies the allegations:

ZEC has often denied the allegations that it is partisan and plots to rig the upcoming elections as claimed by Chamisa.

ZEC spokesperson Joyce Kazembe said they have heard several times that the CCC has people working within ZEC, “and we cannot dispute that because we don’t have the evidence.”

Kazembe said ZEC would not be threatened by CCC in any way and will continue doing our work as per the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

ZEC denied the allegations of rigging but admitted that the voters’ roll which has been leaked to activists’ group Team Pachedu was a ZEC draft document. ZEC claimed that the document had been tampered with to discredit the country’s electoral management system.

Historical perspective:

ZEC is accused of having connived with the ruling ZANU PF to manipulate election results.

ZEC withheld election results for five weeks in 2008 in a plebiscite that SADC and the AU emphatically rejected as not reflective of the will of the people of Zimbabwe.

There were anomalies in the 2018 election results, including that of Dexter Nduna whom ZEC claimed won the Chegutu Parliamentary seat. ZEC later admitted that it made an error, Nduna is still an MP.