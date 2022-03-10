British Parliament Condemns Chiwenga Threats To Crush Opposition Like Lice

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF deputy president Constantino Chiwenga is under pressure to apologize for making threats to crush the opposition like lice.

The British Parliament says the government of Zimbabwe is expect to reprimand Chiwenga over “reckless” remarks he made at a Zanu PF rally two weeks ago.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala described Chiwenga’s remarks as unacceptable.

“When u talk like god, u cause the nation to lose the little modicum of respect it has.

Chiwenga needs to withdraw his statement inciting violence.

This statement is no different to the one issued in Victoria Falls in the 80s that all Joshua Nkomo’s supporters must be fumigated,” wrote Hon Sikhala on Twitter.

