FORUS Party Leader Spends International Women’s Day Fighting MOPA

Share

Manyara Irene Muyenziwa

By A Correspondent- Freedom Of Rights Under Sovereign (FORUS) President Manyara Irene Muyenziwa spent the whole of yesterday, Inernational Women’s Day at the courts in Bulawayo fighting the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill (MOPA) which many Zimbabweans describe as oppressive.

Said the FORUS in a statement:

“President Muyenziwa, who has always been on the side of the majority, is fighting to advance the right to personal security, freedom to demonstrate and petition, freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, or other pertinent rights and freedoms that are outlined in Chapter 4 of our Constitution which the MOPA curtails.

The MOPA curtails freedom in the vicinity of Parliament and courts of law, the introduction of civil liability in respect of convenors which is not favorable to the people of Zimbabwe.

The Government of Zimbabwe gazetted the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill (MOPB) on 19 April 2019. The bill seeks to repeal and replace the Public Order and Security Act [Chapter 11:17].

There has been a public outcry over the MOPA’s provisions, with several legal experts and opposition politicians saying the proposed legislation is a regurgitation of the oppressive Public Order and Security Act (POSA).

This has prompted President Manyara to stand with the people of Zimbabwe in fighting MOPA.

President Muyenziwa will continue fighting until the people of Zimbabwe get the much needed freedom.”