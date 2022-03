Karate Union Of Great Britain Commemorates International Women’s Day

Share

Today is International Women’s Day and we wanted to share photos of just some of the many, many inspirational female members of the KUGB. Many are Instructors, long-standing members with 20, 30, 40 and 50 years membership, Referees, Judges, Squad members, Senior dan grades, Competitors and Members who train in our Dojos week in, week out.

We are very proud of you all.- Karate Union of Great Britain