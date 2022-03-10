Runyoka: Man Stabs Wife To Death Accusing Her Of Witchcraft

A Hwange man has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his former wife he accused of using ‘‘ulunyoka’’ on him so that he could not have sex with other women.

Jonathan Mabhena of Lower Colliery accused his ex-wife, Ms Gertrude Ngwenya of bewitching him resulting in him suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Last month Mabhena armed himself with a home-made knife which he allegedly used to fatally stab Ms Ngwenya.

Mabhena was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Aeiline Munamati yesterday.

He was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Kudzanai Mudzamiri said the accused armed himself with a kitchen knife and went to the deceased’s home where he attacked her.

“On 8 February at 10AM the accused went to the deceased’s place of residence at Number 4 and knocked on the door. The now deceased and her boyfriend came out and the accused took her to a nearby bush where a misunderstanding ensued,” said Ms Mudzamiri.

The court was told that Mabhena accused Ms Ngwenya of bewitching him resulting in him suffering erectile dysfunction.

Mabhena allegedly stabbed the now deceased several times with a kitchen knife on the chest, neck, arm and abdomen.

She died on the spot. A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of Mabhena. -Chronicle