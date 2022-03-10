Traumatised Sandra Terera Pens Heartrending Letter To City Of Harare

Dear Harare City council

I am one traumatised citizen, What is the story behind all the traffic lights that are not working???? Corner 2nd street and Tongogara has become one black spot.

Being a resident within that area has made me witness accidents on a daily basis, Can you imagine every night hearing the screeching of tyres and the booming sound of cars. When I say EVERY DAY I mean on a DAILY BASIS.

Today around 6am I had to wake up to a combie that had been hit and overturned ichitsimbirira munhu who was seated on the front, munhu asara akarembera atoita breath their last breath. Ndibaba vemumwe munhu vabva kumba vachiti varikuenda kubasa, this was more than heartbreaking.

I see it as premature death, yes we have reckless drivers no doubt but had the traffic light been working this could have been avoided. I am more than scared to drive worse at night because of what I witness every day.

2nd and Tongogara is one place that our top officials move past every other day. Accidents are being recorded on a daily basis,

why is it not of any concern to you City officials.

CHINOMBONYANYA KUREMA, KUNETSA FOR YOU TO GIVE CITIZENS JUST THIS BASIC AND IMPORTANT SERVICE CHII, Mari muchidyorera henyu.

