Two Die In Head-on Collision

Two people died on the spot in a road accident which occurred just outside Bulawayo, along the Beitbridge Highway this Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred after the driver of a Toyota Fortuner who escaped unhurt, lost control of the vehicle before encroaching onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit.

Police details who attended the scene confirmed the accident, saying names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been informed.-ZBC