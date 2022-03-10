Two Die In Head-on Collision
10 March 2022
Two people died on the spot in a road accident which occurred just outside Bulawayo, along the Beitbridge Highway this Wednesday evening.
The accident occurred after the driver of a Toyota Fortuner who escaped unhurt, lost control of the vehicle before encroaching onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit.
Police details who attended the scene confirmed the accident, saying names of the deceased will be released after their next of kin have been informed.-ZBC