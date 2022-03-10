ZNA Sends Three To Chikurubi For Robbery

By-The Zimbabwe National Army has sentenced three of its members to each 15 years imprisonment after they were convicted of armed robbery, theft and unlawful entry.

The trio, Lance Corporal Ndlovu Fortune and Privates Manyanga Ratiel and Masase Kainos who were all serving with 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo, committed armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft cases in and around Masvingo between January and July 2021.

The three pleaded guilty to the charges at the General Court Marshal sitting in Bulawayo last week.

In a statement yesterday, ZNA director Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said the organisation will not be deter from bringing rogue elements to book.

“As the military justice and deterrent sentences against rogue elements of the force continue to be dispensed, Lance Corporal Ndlovu Fortune and privates Manyanga Ratiel and Masase Kainos were on 5 March 2022, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial,” reads part of the statement.

“The Zimbabwe National Army has warned that any of its members caught on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law.”

He said Ndlovu was reduced in rank to private before all three were discharged from the ZNA with ignomity.

Early this year, the ZNA again sentenced Corporal Dzimbanhete Tatenda and Trooper Munesi Wilfred to 40 years after they pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery which they committed on November 15, 2021 at Surrey Farm near Marondera.

-Herald