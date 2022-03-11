ZimEye
JUST IN: @bamujm has on behalf of @CCCZimbabwe filed urgent application at High Court seeking to overturn @PoliceZimbabwe ban of their Marondera rally scheduled for Saturday. ZRP invoked provisions of MOPA by telling @CCCZimbabwe that its notification is invalid.— ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) March 11, 2022
They said we are party-less, done and dusted after they handed over everything we works for to their puppets. The birth of the new has shocked them, they have unleashed their last tool on the shelve. More pressure fellow Citizens. Abashwe! pic.twitter.com/k0souZ1xvv
— Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) March 11, 2022
