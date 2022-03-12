Mahere Speaks On Attack
12 March 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected State security agents attacked Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere as she was driving home from church on Friday night.
In a statement, CCC said the assailants took Advocate Mahere’s particulars.
“Our Spokesperson
@advocatemahere
has been attacked this evening by yet to be identified criminals & lost all her particulars.
This happened as she was coming from church.
Thuggish, brutal, violent behaviour, theft & damage to property have no place in the new Zimbabwe,” CCC said in a statement.
Mahere commented :
“Thankful to God for his protection – I know it could have been worse. I appreciate all your messages and calls of concern. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Aluta.”