Mahere Speaks On Attack

Tinashe Sambiri|Suspected State security agents attacked Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere as she was driving home from church on Friday night.

In a statement, CCC said the assailants took Advocate Mahere’s particulars.

“Our Spokesperson

@advocatemahere

has been attacked this evening by yet to be identified criminals & lost all her particulars.

This happened as she was coming from church.

Thuggish, brutal, violent behaviour, theft & damage to property have no place in the new Zimbabwe,” CCC said in a statement.

Mahere commented :

“Thankful to God for his protection – I know it could have been worse. I appreciate all your messages and calls of concern. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. Aluta.”