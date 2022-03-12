Murder Charges For Harare Woman

By A Correspondent- A Harare woman has been hauled to court facing attempted murder charges.

The court heard that on March 3 Melody Changa stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife.

She argued that her husband had impolitely told her to get their daughter ready for school. Changa is alleged to have picked up a kitchen knife and cut her husband once on the left side of his head and ear.

Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda remanded Changa in custody and advised her to approach the High Court for bail.