Video: Victim Of Zanu PF Brutality Speaks

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Citizens Coalition For Change member Munyaradzi Makwanya was brutally assaulted by known Zanu PF hooligans in Highfield, Harare.

Members of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change were conducting a door to door campaign programme in Highfield when they were attacked by Zanu PF thugs.

Makwanya narrates how he was bashed by the Zanu PF hooligans …

https://fb.watch/bHYvPrtiFt/