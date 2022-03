“Don’t Bother Me With Petty Issues”: Passion Java Speaks On Deportation Petition

DON’T bother me with petty issues.”

This is the message of defiance from Prophet Passion Java in the wake of a petition by a Zimbabwean political activist to try and get him deported from the United States.

The flamboyant prophet, through his spokesperson Boss Lashan, said there was very little on the case to worry him.

Godfrey Kurauone, a political activist, has been leading the campaign with an online petition.

This is a petty issue that we would not want to dwell on. I would rather not comment about it,” said

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo was also reported to have signed the petition.

However, statements on social media, which have been widely distributed, appear to suggest Chivayo has distanced himself from the plot.

“The US will never deport a millionaire because random people signed a petition, I am a strong ZANU PF supporter and I side with all ED loyalists,” Chivayo is said to have clarified.

The petition, which was raised by Kurauone, has received mixed reactions on social media.