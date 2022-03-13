Mazowe Zanu PF Officials In Abuse of Office Storm

By Own Correspondent| A Zanu PF Central Committee member for Mazowe District John Nhamburo has come under scuritiny for abusing his political office to interfere with farm workers’ welfare at Blackforby and Tavydale farm in Nyabira.

Nhamburo together with his accomplice, right hand man to Kazembe Kazembe, Muwandi, allegedly harrassed a delegation that had visited the two farms owned by Nicky Mattison on a fact finding mission to establish reports on child labour at the farm.

The delegation which was reportedly led by provincial labour officer Nyekete, National Employment Council (NEC) and labour unionist from the Progressive Agriculture and Allied Industries Workers Union of Zimbabwe (PAWUUZ) was bullied by the duo which chanted Zanu PF slogans.

In a leaked letter that was addressed to Kazembe Kazembe written by the union this week, the secretary general Mr Phillip Mafundu expressed concern over the interference in union business by Nhamburo and Muwandi.

“The two political ruling members interfered and disrupted the meeting held at Tavdale Farm by Ministry of Labour of Labour Officers Mashonaland Central, NEC officials, workers committee union officials.

“The two John Nhamburo and Shadreck Muwandi hijacked , disrupted the meeting chanting political slogans uncessarily name droping, threatening and insulting officials,” reads part of the letter.

“The two were dressed in ruling party regalia while their behaviour was so riotous and aggressive.”

In their letter PAWUUZ alleges that the same happened on the 4th of March 2022 at Tavydale farm.

Efforts to get a comment from Nhamburo or Muwandi were fruitless.

However, it is not the first time Nhamburo has been implicated in violent disturbings.

In the build up to Mazowe DDC Zanu PF elections, he was allegedly accused of leading terror gangs against the now Mazowe DDC chairman Tafadzwa Musarara.