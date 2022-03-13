ZimEye
Emmerson Mnangagwa today appointed his own brother in law Paradzayi Kutyauripo (Auxillia's sibling), a convicted armed robber, the new Chief Negomo, defying the family tree. Kutyauripo obtained early release (presidential pardon) from Chikurubi pic.twitter.com/9skUfpirCP— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 12, 2022
The moment Auxillia Mnangagwa descended onto Chiweshe to force her own brother, an armed robber (Paradzai Kutyauripo) as new Chief Negomo pic.twitter.com/JtOlpxoQE9— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 20, 2021
