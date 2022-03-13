ZAPU “Rejects” Joining CCC

By A Correspondent- ZAPU has rejected an offer by Nelson Chamisa, leader of opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) to join the newly-formed political outfit in a bid to dislodge the ruling ZANU PF from power.

ZANU PF which has been in power since 1980 when Zimbabwe got independence from Britain is accused of running down the Southern African country.

Addressing his supporters at White City Stadium in Bulawayo last weekend, Chamisa said his party was open for coalitions with any political outfit with the objective of removing the ruling party.

He specifically mentioned ZAPU.

ZAPU however, turned down the offer saying it believes the 2018 coalition with the MDC Alliance did not yield anything for the party. Mthulisi Hanana, the ZAPU secretary-general, said:

We are not joining Chamisa.

We never said we are joining CCC.

In the party we first get consciousness with grassroots before we take such decisions.

We have never done that and Chamisa has not approached us.

So we have not made any commitment with CCC and Chamisa cannot invite us at a rally. This has caused a rift between the leadership and grassroots. Remember in 2018 we had an alliance with Chamisa, but Zapu got nothing out of it. In as much as we accept that Zapu cannot be as big as CCC at the moment, we want to occupy our democratic space and we are still gaining support. We stand for an alternative voice in the country.

ZAPU spokesperson Msongelwa Ndlovu said Chamisa’s call is a confirmation that the work being undertaken by ZAPU after the elective congress which ushered in the leadership of Sibangilizwe Nkomo is bearing fruit. Nkomo is the son of the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

Ndlovu reiterated that any forms of cooperation and unity of Zimbabweans against the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is welcome and must be encouraged by all well-meaning countrymen.