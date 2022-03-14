Police, Zanu PF Top List Of Human Rights Violators

Share

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) February report says police and ZANU PF top the list of human rights violators, mainly targeted at opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters and ordinary citizens.

The report comes as Zimbabwe’s electoral environment is increasingly turning violent, with CCC supporters being attacked by suspected State security agents and Zanu PF members. Reads the report in part:

Zanu PF takes a lead in human rights violations recorded this month at 41%, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police contributes 37% of human rights violations recorded in February 2022,” the report read in part.

This month (February), ZPP recorded a significant increase in the profile and scope of the human rights violations recorded. In January, ZPP recorded a total of 55 cases of human rights violations, the majority of them were of discrimination during food aid processes.

In the February report, ZPP recorded a total of 70 cases, with the majority of them being of political violence that left people injured or dead.

The majority of the victims, about 89%, are ordinary Zimbabweans, with nine per cent being CCC supporters.

Some cases:

1). Police last month used dogs, water cannons and tear gas to disperse a CCC rally in Gokwe despite a High Court ruling for the event to go ahead.

2). On February 27 in Kwekwe, one CCC supporter Mbongeni Ncube was assaulted to death by suspected ZANU PF supporters who stormed the CCC rally armed with spears, machetes and other sharp weapons.

3). Police also arrested 13 CCC members, accusing them of holding a car rally and failing to obey police officers directing traffic. The supporters were allegedly severely assaulted by suspected state security agents during detention.

4). Another 80 CCC supporters were arrested in Masvingo while campaigning door to door.

5). In January, five CCC activists were assaulted by police following their arrest on charges of public nuisance in Harare’s central business district (CBD). But one of the victims, Erasmus Nyandoro told NewsDay that they were arrested for wearing CCC’s yellow regalia.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he could not comment on claims by the ZPP that police topped the list of human rights violators saying he has not received the report.