National
Another Cucsman Hit: Chamisa AneZiplan
15 March 2022
Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Contemporary artist Cucsman has dropped another jingle – Chamisa AneZiplan.

Cucsman implores all ghetto youths to support the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

The talented artist believes President Chamisa has a plan to rescue young people from poverty.

Zanu PF vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s God Bress Pumura video has gone viral on social media … watch: