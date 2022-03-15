Herbert Gomba Tortured

Former Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba has reported that he was tortured and forced to drink his urine following his abduction by suspected state security agents on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Gomba said he was severely tortured and survived death through ‘divine intervention.’

He said he was only located at 2 Brigade by an internet based advocacy group Team Pachedu and another former Zanu PF linked organisation called Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA).

“I was severely tortured, brutalized and only escaped being killed through divine intervention.

“Thanks to TEAM PACHEDU and COZWA for locating me at 2 brigade where l was taken being blind folded.

“All my phones, tablets wallet were collected and I was forced me to drink my urine . Family and friends, my life today is a living testimony of Jehovah’s undeserved kindness to mankind,” said Gomba.

The former Harare Mayor was reported missing on Saturday after unknown men bundled him into an unmarked car in full sight of his father at his Glen Norah C home.

Hours later Gomba was then said to have been taken by the police on charges of arson but his party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said their lawyers could not find him at any police station in the city.

The CCC party Monday morning posted on Twitter that Gomba had been found and was in the custody of his family.

“We are advised that Herbert Gomba has been found and is in the custody of his family. We are advised he is safe,” his party the Citizen Coalition for Change said earlier on Monday.

Gomba said he is currently being attended to by doctors after sustaining serious injuries during his period of abduction.

“I was dumped to die this morning but Jehovah saved me. Thanks to the the doctors who are currently treating my fatal injuries,” the former Harare Mayor said.

Cases of abduction targeted at opposition activists have soared recently with three CCC members Joana Mamombe, Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova reporting being taken from Harare Central Police Station, tortured for days before they were dumped near Bindura.

They were later arrested and charged with faking abduction.

Many other government critics including Comedienne Samantha Kureya better known as Gonyeti recounting how she was forced to drink her urine when she was abducted a few years ago.