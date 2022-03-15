“Ruthless” Cops Detain Diabetic Patient

Tinashe Sambiri|Police on Saturday arrested 13 Citizens’ Coalition For Change members- including a diabetic 68-year- old woman.

The CCC supporters were arrested for conducting a door- to door -campaign programme in Masvingo Urban Constituency.

In a statement, CCC condemned the persecution of its members by the Zanu PF regime.

“#ALERT Ward 3 candidate, Rocky Kamuzonda & 13 CCC members were unlawfully arrested .

No charge has been preferred against them. Among the detained are a 68 year old diabetic patient, Shingairai Chapura, whom the police won’t release. She hasn’t taken her meds since 2pm,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said in a statement on Saturday.