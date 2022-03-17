Surge In Murder Cases worry Marondera Residents

The increase in murder cases has become a major source of worry in Marondera after a 61-year-old woman was allegedly murdered this week. This comes as the town has recorded six murder cases since the beginning of the year.

With Residents of Marondera still trying to come to terms with the murder of a local Pastor last month, the community has once again been robbed of 61-year old Gogo Maggie Kaumba who was allegedly abused before being killed.

After having gone missing on Friday, Gogo Kaumba’s body was found half-naked in her maize field this Monday.

When ZBC News visited her home in Dombotombo, mourners and relatives were still trying to come to terms with the incident as they await the postmortem.

“We are so saddened by what happened and we await post-mortem results,” said Joseph Luwira, a family member.

“What happened to our mother is so sad and we appeal to police to find the culprits,” said Shamiso Thomas, the daughter.

“The state which I found the body is so traumatising and we want culprits arrested,” said Gladys Mangure, a family member.

The incident comes barely eight months after the death of her husband in July last year due to Covid-19 complications.

Law enforcement agents cautioned the public against moving alone during odd hours.

“We appeal to members of the public to avoid moving alone and at night as they become vulnerable,” said Inspector Simon Chazovachii, Zimbabwe Republic Police Spokesperson Mashonaland East.

“As Crime Consultative we are working with ZRP so that these perpetrators are arrested,” said Cleopas Kundiona, Mashonaland East Crime Consultative Committee.

Since the beginning of the year, six murder cases have been reported in Marondera out of 18 recorded in Mashonaland East province.

-State Media