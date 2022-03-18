City Of Harare, Pokugara Properties Have A Case To Answer, Says Court

By A Correspondent| City of Harare and exiled Kenneth Raydon Sharpe owned company Pokugara Properties will have to explain before the Court why they without a court order destroyed a Harare businessman’s show house.

This follows the Harare Magistrates Court dismissal of their application for exception of charges.

Pokugara and City of Harare stands accused of malicious damage to property after they connived and without a court order destroyed a show house built by a Harare developer George Katsimberis at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale.

Pokugara’s staffers Michael John Van Blerk and Mandla Marlone Ndebele were also dealt a heavy blow by the same ruling as they were rooting to evade trial on the same charges of malicious damage to property.

Pokugara, Van Blerk and Ndebele’s lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara had argued that the charges are meant to embarrass them as the property in question was at the behest of the City of Harare.

Sharpe and his Managing Director Michael John Van Blerk

In dismissing the application, Magistrate Chakanyuka said the issues raised by the defense counsel are triable and ought to be ventilated in the form of a trial with the State leading evidence.

The State represented by prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit alleges that sometime between July 2018 and October 2018, at lot 9 of 21 on consolidated number 19559 of 19828 on Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell in Borrowdale, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Isiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi and Ken Sharpe who is still at large destroyed a show house constructed by Harare business George Katsimberis without a court order.

Trial was postponed due to the unavailability of lawyer Charles Kwaramba who is representing the City of Harare and its employees