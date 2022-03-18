Don’t You Dare Exhume Our Father, Mugabe’s Kids Warn Chief Zvimba
THE late former President Robert Mugabe’s family has warned traditional leaders to stop “playing with fire” by pushing for the exhumation of their father’s remains from his Zvimba rural home for reburial at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.
The family through its lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara is challenging village head Tinos Manongovere’s push for the exhumation of the late statesman who died in 2019, two years after he was booted out of office in a coup.
