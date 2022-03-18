ExQ, Nutty O Off The Hook As State Fails To Get Trial Underway

Harare magistrate, Shane Kubonera, yesterday removed popular musicians – Enock ‘Exq’ Munhenga and Carrington Simbarashe ‘Nutty O’ Chiwadzwa, from remand.

The State failed to get the trial underway for the umpteenth time.

The duo, represented by Oliver Marwa, sought to be removed from remand, following revelations the State had not managed to get hold of the documents that were relevant to the trial.

The duo was accused of producing fake Covid-19 certificates, on their arrival at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, after a show in South Africa.

The State, represented by Ruvimbo Matyatya, advised the court it had not managed to get copies of the ‘fake’Covid-19 certificates.

She also told the court witnesses were not available to attend court yesterday.

Magistrate Kubonera subsequently removed the duo from remand and they will be summoned to court when the State has put its house in order.

Allegations are that on June 8, last year, the duo submitted fake Covid-19 certificates to airport officials, on their arrival, from South Africa.

The State alleged the questionable documents were used by the two to board a flight to Zimbabwe.

-State Media