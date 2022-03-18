Police Torture CCC Activist For Wearing Yellow

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporter, Godfrey Karembera, popularly known as Madzibaba VeShanduko was arrested and severely assaulted by ZRP cops in Harare on Thursday.

Madzibaba VeShanduko was arrested for wearing yellow regalia.

“Citizens Coalition For Change activist, #GodfreyKarembera popularly known as #MadzibabaVeshanduko has been arrested in Central Harare and badly assaulted on his legs for allegedly donning yellow,” CCC said in a statement.

According to Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), police accused the opposition activist of not dressing properly.

Madzibaba veshanduko was arrested at the corner of Nelson Mandela and Rezende street in Harare.

“Madzibaba ve Shanduko has been badly assaulted on his legs & back. One police officer is taking an issue with him for allegedly not dressing properly as he is wearing yellow regalia,” ZLHR said.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart has been deployed to offer emergency legal support for Madzibaba Veshanduko.